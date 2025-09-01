Melton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed Melton will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games while the Astros face off against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi in the series finale. Though three of Melton's absences during that stretch have come against left-handed pitching, his playing time versus righties could soon dwindle. Not only is Jake Meyers (calf) poised to return from the injured list perhaps as soon as this weekend, but Mauricio Dubon has also gotten more looks in center field of late while Melton has slashed just .149/.219/.179 in 73 plate appearances to begin his big-league career.