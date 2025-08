The Astros optioned Melton to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros' No. 2 prospect, Melton slashed .206/.270/.265 with one triple, six RBI, three runs scored, three stolen bases and a 3:14 BB:K across his first 37 big-league plate appearances this season. Following the team's acquisition of Jesus Sanchez at the trade deadline, Melton will go get more at-bats in the minors.