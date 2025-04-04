Triple-A Sugar Land placed Melton (back) on the injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton dealt with a back issue throughout the spring and re-injured himself while making a diving play during Grapefruit League action. The No. 64 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Melton ended last season with Triple-A Sugar Land after being bumped up from Double-A. Across 105 minor-league contests, Melton slashed .253/.310/.426 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 59 runs scored and 30 stolen bases.