The Astros placed Melton (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Melton was taken out of Friday's game against Houston in the fifth inning due to what was later diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. He'll now need to miss at least the next 10 days of action. It's unfortunate timing for the rookie, who had been starting regularly in left field and had begun to pick things up at the plate, going 4-for-9 with four RBI over his past four games. Cooper Hummel and Luis Guillorme were both called up from Triple-A in corresponding roster moves Saturday, while Shay Whitcomb was optioned to Triple-A and Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day IL.