Melton (back) has gone 4-for-21 with two home runs, two doubles, three walks and a stolen base over six games since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list April 9.

Melton missed only a handful of games to begin the season while he tended to a back injury that he aggravated in the Astros' final Grapefruit League game. The 24-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots and is a plus runner with decent power, but his ability to handle a full-time role at the big-league level may hinge on him cutting down on strikeouts. He struck out in 25.4 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A Sugar Land in 2024 and has already struck out seven times in 24 plate appearances (29.2 percent) this season.