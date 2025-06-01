Melton is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land, Ari Alexander of Houston KPRC 2 TV reports.

Melton is one of Houston's top prospects and could get a lengthy trial as the team struggles to find production in the outfield. He was hitting just .254 with two home runs and a .879 OPS at Triple-A, but was limited by a back and groin injury for the first month. Melton could get some looks in the outfield if Zach Dezenzo were to be sidelined due to a left hand injury that he picked up during the Astros' loss to the Rays on Saturday.