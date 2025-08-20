default-cbs-image
Melton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Before sitting against ace left-hander Tarik Skubal in the Astros' 1-0 loss Tuesday, the left-handed-hitting Melton had been included in the lineup in each of the Tigers' previous three matchups with righties. However, he went just 1-for-10 with a 0:7 BB:K in those contests, and he'll remain on the bench Wednesday as Detroit sends a righty (Charlie Morton) to the bump for the series finale. Taylor Trammell will get the starting nod in center field at Melton's expense.

