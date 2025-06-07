Astros' Jacob Melton: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Melton has started in each of the Astros' last five games since making his major-league debut this past Sunday, and he recorded the first RBIs of his career against the Pirates on Thursday. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon man the outfield for Houston.
More News
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Picks up first RBI of career•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Called up, starting in CF in debut•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Set to be called up from Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Still working through groin issue•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Returns from IL•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Placed on IL with back injury•