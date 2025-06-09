Astros' Jacob Melton: Swipes second bag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton went 0-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Guardians.
Melton has started six of seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. He has only three hits across 20 at-bats while striking out eight times, though he also has two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored.
