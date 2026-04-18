Loperfido was pulled from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to right quad tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Loperfido went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being taken out of the game at the start of the seventh inning. Brice Matthews entered as the 26-year-old's replacement and could get more reps in left field if Loperfido has to miss any amount of time.