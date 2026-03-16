Astros' Joey Loperfido: Pushing for starting spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido is in the mix to start the season in Houston's Opening Day outfield, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Loperfido has put together a strong spring since rejoining the Astros, batting .333 (10-for-30) with an .896 OPS, a home run and two stolen bases across 13 games. Loperfido has seen some time in centerfield with Jake Meyers reportedly on the trading block. If Meyers does ultimately start the year in Houston, the lefty-batting Loperfido would likely occupy the strong side of a corner outfield platoon.
More News
-
Astros' Joey Loperfido: Heading back to Houston•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Added to ALCS roster•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Recalled, in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Checking back into lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Remains out Saturday•