Abreu went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Abreu had been moved out of the cleanup spot for a span of five games, but he has now hit fourth in each of the Astros' last two matchups. He took advantage of that opportunity Monday, as he delivered an RBI single in the first inning to give Houston the lead. Even given the positive performance, Abreu has failed to record a multi-hit game in any of his last 10 starts and has hit just .175 with four RBI, two runs scored and one extra-base hit in that span.