Abreu reported soreness in his right knee following Thursday's spring training game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu's knee problems came as a result of his sliding attempt to catch a foul ball during Thursday's contest. He will sit out of the Astros' next few exhibition games, but the concern regarding Abreu's Opening Day status is low. The 37-year-old is 4-for-14 with an RBI through six games so far this spring.