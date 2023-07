Abreu went 3-for-4 with a walk an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Angels.

Abreu entered the All-Star break having gone just 3-for-21 in his final six games with no extra-base hits. However, he started the second half strong, highlighted by an RBI single in the sixth inning. After a slow start to the season, Abreu has maintained a more typical .805 OPS with 26 RBI and 15 runs scored across his last 34 games.