Abreu and the Astros agreed Monday on a three-year contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The deal is worth around $60 million, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

With Yuli Gurriel (knee) becoming a free agent this winter, the Astros will turn to another mid-30s veteran in Abreu to step in as their everyday first baseman in 2023. Though his numbers have tapered off a bit since his American League MVP-winning campaign during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Abreu remained a well above league-average performer at the dish in his final two years with the White Sox. Over 679 plate appearances in 2022, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs en route to finishing with a 137 wRC+. A return to the 30-plus home-run production he delivered during his peak years with Chicago may not be attainable as he enters the back half of his thirties, but Abreu could see his RBI and run totals climb while he's surrounded by a more talented collection of hitters in Houston.