Astros GM Dana Brown said Sunday that Abreu could join the team Friday in Oakland, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old has gone 2-for-9 with a double and a walk in two games with the FCL Astros in the Gulf Coast League, and he's expected to play in a couple more games -- potentially with Triple-A Sugar Land -- this week before rejoining the Astros. Jon Singleton has been operating as Houston's primary first baseman over the past few weeks, and it's unclear if Abreu will immediately reclaim the job once he's called back up.