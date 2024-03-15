Abreu (knee) will go through full workouts Friday and Saturday with the goal of starting at designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.comreports.

The 37-year-old has been battling knee soreness over the past week, but a return to spring games this weekend would set him up in plenty of time for Opening Day. Abreu could see more days off and action at designated hitter this season after he posted a .679 OPS during his first campaign with Houston in 2023.