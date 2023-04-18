Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Abreu opened the scoring for the Astros in the first inning with a two-RBI double before also coming around to score. He has yet to homer this season, but he has two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI across his last five games -- though he's also hit only .143 in that span. Overall, Abreu has a very underwhelming 54 wRC+ and .250 wOBA after 75 plate appearances, but he continues to hit exclusively in the cleanup spot in the Houston lineup.