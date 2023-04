Abreu has been moved down to sixth in the lineup, at least against righties, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu began the season hitting cleanup and was moved down to fifth in the lineup for the last four games against righties, and now he slips to his lowest spot since joining the Astros. The veteran first baseman is hitting .243 with a .277 OBP and zero home runs this season. He has hit one home run in his last 81 games.