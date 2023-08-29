Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI, two walks and a run scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Abreu got the scoring started for Houston with a solo homer off Chris Sale in the second inning -- his first since being activated from the injured list Aug. 23. He's produced plenty in the four games since, going 5-for-17 with five RBI and two runs scored. Abreu's increased production has stretched a bit further, as he also has four home runs, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored in 27 games since the All-Star break.