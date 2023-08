Astros manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Abreu (back) has yet to resume swinging a bat, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible this Sunday and he might struggle to return before the end of August unless he's able to ramp up quickly within the next week. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined since Aug. 10 due to lower-back inflammation.