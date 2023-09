Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Monday against the Orioles.

Abreu delivered his 16th home run of the season and second in his last four games. He's performed very well overall since returning from a back injury Aug. 23, maintaining a .240 average with six home runs, 26 RBI and 13 runs scored across 75 at-bats. Abreu still owns a .subpar .235/.295/.371 line across 130 games, but he has managed to top his homer total from the 2022 season.