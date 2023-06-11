Abreu went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 6-4 victory versus Cleveland.

That's now two straight games with a homer for Abreu, who went just deep just once over his first 61 contests this season. The veteran has also tallied three consecutive multi-hit performances, so there's reason to believe that he may be turning around what has been a mediocre season thus far. Abreu is still slashing just .223/.279/.293 overall, so he has a long way to go to avoid finishing with the worst campaign of his career.