Abreu went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Abreu launched a grand slam in the third inning and padded the Astros' lead with a three-run blast in the ninth. Considering he went nearly two months without a homer to begin the season, he's done fairly well to get up to a dozen long balls this year, four of which have come in his last eight games. The first baseman is slashing .236/.295/.365 with 74 RBI, 51 runs scored and 18 doubles through 121 contests overall.