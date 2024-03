Abreu is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Yankees.

Abreu battled soreness in his right knee throughout spring training. He was sidelined for more than a week due to the issue and was able to ramp back up a bit before Opening Day. However, in his first 12 plate appearances of the season, the 37-year-old has not recorded a hit, but has gotten aboard twice. Jon Singleton will start for him at first base while batting sixth.