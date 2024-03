Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees due to hand soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran first baseman will receive a day off after being hit by a pitch on the hand during Saturday's contest, though he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday. Abreu has gone 0-for-10 through the first three games of the season, so taking a day to reset regardless of the injury could prove beneficial.