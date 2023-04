Abreu went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Rays.

Abreu tallied an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning of Tuesday's win. He now has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts, which has resulted in a .273 average. Even with that positive production, he has only two extra-base hits in that span and four total on the campaign across 105 plate appearances. Overall, Abreu has maintained a very subpar 60 wRC+ and .256 wOBA.