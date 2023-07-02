Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Abreu's hitting came around as he batted .292 in June, and after an 0-for-3 effort Saturday, he bounced back with Sunday's three-hit game. It's just his second three-hit effort of the year, the other being June 14 versus the Nationals. The first baseman is up to a .240/.291/.344 slash line with six home runs, 41 RBI, 26 runs scored and 14 doubles through 80 contests. Making more consistent contact is helping improve his line, but he's still lacking in the power department, though he has an extra-base hit in five of his last eight contests.