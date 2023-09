Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

The veteran first baseman took Taylor Clarke deep in the ninth inning, one of the few bright spots on the night for the Astros. Abreu has been productive since returning from a back issue in late August, slashing .254/.329/.540 over 17 games with five of his 15 homers and 22 of his 78 RBI on the season.