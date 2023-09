Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Yankees.

Abreu led off the second inning with his 12th home run of the season. He continues to swing the bat well in six games since he's been activated from the injured list, tallying seven hits across 24 at-bats with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored. He should remain locked into playing at first base and has most recently hit fifth in the order.