Abreu went 0-for-2 in Sunday's win over the Athletics.
Abreu took advantage of a wild Athletics pitching staff that gave up eight walks in total, taking two free passes himself in four at-bats. After hitting 25 or more home runs in six of his first eight MLB seasons, Abreu has struggled to replicate those power numbers in 2022 and 2023, notching just 15 long balls in 157 games last season and remaining homerless through 44 games in 2023. Though the 36-year-olds best days appear to be behind him, his role as an everyday player in the heart of an extremely talented lineup keeps him relevant in fantasy conversations, especially with Jose Altuve back in action for Houston.