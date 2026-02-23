Teng has impressed the Astros' staff early in spring, giving him a chance to make the Opening Day roster, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Per Rome, Houston has been impressed by Teng's ability to record swinging strikes "with multiple breaking balls". The right-hander was traded to the Astros in late January after posting a 6.37 ERA across 29.2 innings with San Francisco last year. Teng's ability to provide multiple innings out of the bullpen is certainly viewed as an asset, as Houston plans to open the season with a six-man rotation. Their middle relief depth has already been tested, as Enyel De Los Santos (knee) has yet to resume throwing, opening the door for Teng to claim a roster spot.