Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Crushed by Angels

Teng (3-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings against the Angels.

Teng was ambushed early, as the Angels got to him for seven runs over the first two innings. The right-hander closed out his outing with two scoreless frames, but the early damage was more than enough to send him to defeat. Teng did manage to keep the ball in the park, and five of the seven hits against him were singles, but he issued three free passes and hit two batters on a night when his control was clearly lacking. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated to be a home matchup versus Detroit.