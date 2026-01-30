Teng was traded from the Giants to the Astros in exchange for a minor-league player on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Teng has experience as both a reliever and starter in the majors, and he worked primarily out of the Giants' rotation toward the end of the 2025 season. He still has two options remaining, so there's a strong chance Teng begins the season with Triple-A Sugar Land, though he should contribute to the big-league team at some point in 2026.