Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Slated to start Saturday

Teng will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There had been speculation that Cristian Javier (shoulder) would come off the injured list to start Saturday in Detroit, but the Astros are giving Teng another turn through the rotation while Javier continues to work his way back. Teng had a nice bounce-back game against the Guardians last time out, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings to pick up his fourth win.