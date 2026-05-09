Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Starting Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teng will start Sunday's game against the Reds, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Teng has been great since moving into the bullpen, posting a 2.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 22:7 K:BB through 23 innings. The Astros are running thin on starters, however, so they'll pencil the 27-year-old in for his second start of the season. He hasn't recorded more than nine outs in an appearance yet this year, so he'll likely remain in Sunday's contest for a handful of innings before turning things over to the bullpen.
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