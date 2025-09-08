Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Ort (elbow) could return from the 15-day injured list at some point during the postseason in a "best-case scenario," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ort was placed on the IL on Friday due to right elbow inflammation, and Brown noted that the 33-year-old will be shut down from throwing for another 12-to-14 days before being re-evaluated prior to the final week of the regular season, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Though Ort doesn't look like he has a chance at making it back from the IL for Astros' season-ending road trip, he shouldn't require an extensive ramp-up period once he resumes throwing and could be available for the playoffs. Ort has mostly been used in middle relief this season, logging a 4.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 49:27 K:BB across 46 innings while nabbing two wins, one save and three holds in 49 appearances.