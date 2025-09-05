The Astros placed Ort on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right elbow inflammation, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Ort was roughed up in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks while recording just two outs. He'll now miss at least the next couple weeks. On the season, Ort has a 4.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 49:27 K:BB across 46 innings. Houston's bullpen continues to be hit hard by injuries.