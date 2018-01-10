Astros' Ken Giles: Projects as closer despite postseason funk

Giles is expected to be the closer in 2018 despite his problems during the 2017 postseason, Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports.

Giles was good throughout the regular season, successfully converting 34 of 38 save chances, but the postseason was a disaster. He allowed 10 runs on 12 hits and five walks over 7.2 innings in the playoffs and was completely ignored in the final three games of the World Series, when manager A.J. Hinch leaned on starters to finish games. The manager doesn't have that luxury in the regular season, so relievers will have to pitch the final three outs. If Giles wavers at all, Will Harris and Chris Devenski are first in line for opportunities. Of course, the Astros should be a postseason player for a second straight season, so they would likely explore the trade market for an established closer should Giles' postseason performance carry over to the 2018 regular season.