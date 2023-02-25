Lee is competing this spring to be the backup catcher for the Astros, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Christian Vazquez -- acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline in 2022 -- departed in free agency this offseason, leaving the backup catcher job in Houston wide open. Meanwhile, Lee is well-regarded for his defense but hit only .238/.307/.483 with a 28.5 percent strikeout rate across 446 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land last season. Nevertheless, he made a brief debut in Houston, earning 24 plate appearances. Lee will be primarily competing for the role with fellow prospect Yainer Diaz, who is regarded as a superior hitter but more deficient with the glove.