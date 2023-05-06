site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-korey-lee-dealing-with-groin-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Korey Lee: Dealing with groin injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lee is dealing with a left groin injury at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He has missed the last few games with the issue but is not on the minor-league injured list yet. Lee is hitting .265 with one home run in 98 at-bats.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read