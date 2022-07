Lee was called up by the Astros on Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lee is a fairly interesting prospect, with an excellent arm and good raw power, but there are questions about his hit tool. He hasn't had success at the Triple-A level, hitting .226/.285/.419 for Sugar Land through 64 games, good for just a 71 wRC+. He's presumably set to back up Martin Maldonado with Jason Castro (knee) landing on the injured list.