Lee is being given a look at first base during the Grapefruit League, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Lee is battling for the backup backstop spot this spring with Yanier Diaz, and as McTaggart points out, Diaz has shown the ability to play first base which could give him an edge on the position. Lee will get a chance to even the playing field by getting reps at first base during exhibition season, and the former first-round pick told reporters it's a position he's been practicing a lot. Be it Lee or Diaz, the backup catcher for Houston is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance in the 2023 season, but both have a chance to earn the starting gig in coming seasons.