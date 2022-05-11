Lee has hit .219/.272/.400 across 114 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season.
Lee struggled to hit for power to begin the 2022 campaign by picking up only three extra-base hits across his first 12 games, though he has collected three home runs and nine doubles in his last nine starts. On the other hand, his strikeout rate has ticked up to 26.3 percent, a considerable increase from his 17.2 percent clip at Double-A Corpus Christi in 2021. Even so, Lee is Houston's top catching prospect and now has 152 plate appearances at Triple-A, so he could make his big-league debut this season if either Jason Castro or Martin Maldonado suffers an injury.