Lee went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Lee knocked in half of the Astros' runs with an RBI single in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the seventh. The 23-year-old catcher had gone 0-for-4 with a walk in his first three big league games, making one start in that stretch. With veteran Martin Maldonado around, Lee's playing time is likely to be limited to one or two starts a week, though an extended stretch of good hitting could help Lee force his way into the lineup more often while Jason Castro (knee) is out.