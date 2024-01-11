Tucker signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Astros on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After slashing .284/.369/.517 with 29 homers and a career-high 112 RBI, Tucker has earned a $7 million raise. The 26-year-old All-Star boasts an .852 OPS in his MLB career and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Tucker has just one more season of arbitration eligibility left before he'll be able to enter the open market in 2026, though Houston may try to sign Tucker to a long-term extension before then.