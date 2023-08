Tucker went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Saturday's 11-3 victory versus the Angels.

Tucker provided a three-run blast to right field in the fourth inning and added a run-scoring single in the fifth. Though he's batting a modest .262 (11-for-42) through 11 games in August, the star outfielder has been very productive with four homers, 16 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases. Tucker is up to 88 RBI on the campaign, fourth-most in the majors.