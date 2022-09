Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

After going hitless in the first two games of the series against the Angels, Tucker got back on track with two hits, including his 25th long ball of the campaign. Tucker is the only player in the majors this season with 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Additionally, his two RBI on the day increase his total to 90, positioning him to potentially record his first career 100 RBI season.