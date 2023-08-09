Tucker went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a steal in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Orioles.

Tucker came through in crunch time for the Astros, swatting a go-ahead ninth-inning grand slam that plated Jon Singleton, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and ultimately gave Houston the victory. He also showcased his elite speed, swiping second base in the eighth inning to mark his fourth pilfer in as many games. On the year, Tucker is slashing .297/.377/.512 and is one of four players to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.