Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two steals in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Rockies.

Tucker has continued to rake following the All-Star break -- he's now 9-for-19 (.474) with a 1.349 OPS over his last five games. With his two steals Wednesday, Tucker's now 17-for-20 on stolen base attempts this season. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .298/.377/.488 with 14 homers, 62 RBI and 49 runs scored through 395 plate appearances this season.